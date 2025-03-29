FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.72. 193,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,453. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.