Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of PRDSF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Prada has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.