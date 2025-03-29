Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of PRDSF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Prada has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.32.
Prada Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.