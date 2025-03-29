AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Financial Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVEVA Group and IDEX Biometrics ASA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEVA Group N/A N/A N/A $0.66 60.62 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 0.29 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -0.03

AVEVA Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of AVEVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEVA Group N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49%

Summary

This table compares AVEVA Group and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AVEVA Group beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVEVA Group

(Get Free Report)

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

