Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 153,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 118,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.86.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.