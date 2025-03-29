Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 153,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 118,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.86.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

