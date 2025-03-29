Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Short Interest Update

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOARGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Volato Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Volato Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. Volato Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Volato Group

In other news, insider Nicholas James Cooper sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,923. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOARFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Volato Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Volato Group

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

