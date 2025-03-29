Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Short Interest Update

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Volato Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Volato Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. Volato Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Volato Group

In other news, insider Nicholas James Cooper sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,923. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Volato Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volato Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Volato Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

