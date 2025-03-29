China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.0 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

JINFF stock remained flat at $6.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.42.

China Gold International Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

