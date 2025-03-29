Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 42.3% increase from Conductor Global Equity Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Price Performance

CGV stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

About Conductor Global Equity Value ETF

The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equity securities issued by companies globally, that exhibit value characteristics. Holdings are selected using technical, fundamental, and quantitative analyses.

