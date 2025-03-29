Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 42.3% increase from Conductor Global Equity Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Price Performance
CGV stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.
About Conductor Global Equity Value ETF
