MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.40. 862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.