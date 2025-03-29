Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Up 66.6% in March

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 28th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 105.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $379.00.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($20.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduit Pharmaceuticals
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit Pharmaceuticals
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.