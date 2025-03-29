Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 14.7% increase from Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KHPI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,019. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages multiple derivative strategies seeking to generate high monthly income, some upside participation potential in the S&P 500, with a downside hedge. The objective is to offer a more balanced income strategy than other covered option writing strategies.

