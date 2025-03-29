Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 70.9%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 157,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $702.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

