Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 3,619 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

