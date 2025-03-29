Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

