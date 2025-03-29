Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.16 and last traded at C$10.18. Approximately 28,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 46,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.33.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.08. The firm has a market cap of C$159.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

The Funds investment objectives are to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions of 0.1250 per Preferred share and to return the original issue price of 10.00 per Preferred share to Preferred shareholders on the maturity date of June 30, 2021, subject to extension for successive terms up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Fund and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly non¿cumulative cash distributions, targeted to be 0.10 per share, and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per share through exposure to the Portfolio.

