East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 15,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 74,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$34.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.

