First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBNC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 585,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,202,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,864,000 after buying an additional 418,752 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 979.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 247,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 224,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.