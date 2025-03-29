Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 14.1 %
NASDAQ YYAI opened at $1.03 on Friday. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.16.
Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 546.78% and a negative return on equity of 284.53%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
About Connexa Sports Technologies
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Connexa Sports Technologies
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.