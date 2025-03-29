Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $74.91 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

