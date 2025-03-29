Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.