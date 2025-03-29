Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 105,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,102% from the average session volume of 8,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.56.

About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

