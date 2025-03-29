Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:OCTJ)

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3115 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance
Shares of BATS OCTJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.12.
About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October
