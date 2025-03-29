Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS EPRF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 7,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,400. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
