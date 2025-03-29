Head to Head Comparison: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) versus Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.54 million ($7.07) -0.12 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -140.28% -105.76% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,900.00%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

