Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares trading hands.
Input Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Input Capital
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.