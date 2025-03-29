Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.48 and traded as low as $22.25. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 349,686 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $413.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.45 per share, with a total value of $51,418.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,619.80. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $163,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,363.34. This represents a 80.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,784 shares of company stock valued at $237,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

