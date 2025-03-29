iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 157.3% in March

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iHuman Trading Down 2.5 %

IH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 91,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.37. iHuman has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iHuman worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

