ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ioneer Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ioneer stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383. ioneer has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ioneer stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

