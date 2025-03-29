Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Makita Trading Down 1.6 %

MKTAY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 14,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Makita has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%. Analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

