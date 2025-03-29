Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in March

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at $3.88 during trading on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

