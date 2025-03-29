NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,700.00%.

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.