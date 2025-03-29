Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

