DKM Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.29 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $275.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

