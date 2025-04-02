Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orchard Funding Group had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

Shares of ORCH opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.54 million, a P/E ratio of 571.43 and a beta of -0.13. Orchard Funding Group has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orchard Funding Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

