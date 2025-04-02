Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 2.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,962,000. Tsai Capital Corp increased its stake in Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

CPRT opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.