5,553 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.