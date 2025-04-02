21,224 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.5% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $370,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,250,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,632,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

