The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

