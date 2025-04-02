Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 602.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,701 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.4 %

BAH stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.