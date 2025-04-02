Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 150.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 114.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

