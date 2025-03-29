Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $23.40. Nebius Group shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 5,399,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

