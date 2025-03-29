Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

