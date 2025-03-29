Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.22. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,043,852 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $146,535. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 217.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,259 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,656,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

