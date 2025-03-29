Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

