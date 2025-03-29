Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 90 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after acquiring an additional 314,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.74 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

