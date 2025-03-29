Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:JULQ)

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JULQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

About Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – July (JULQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULQ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

