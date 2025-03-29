Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:JULQ)

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
JULQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.
About Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.