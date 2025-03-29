Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1526 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 78.2% increase from Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

