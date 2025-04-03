ReddCoin Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $52.01 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00007050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,243,303,661 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.