Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 17.8% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 46,995,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 80,003,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 25.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0648 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.