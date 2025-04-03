MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.55. 63,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 132,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

