Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 20,514 shares.The stock last traded at $97.48 and had previously closed at $101.68.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

