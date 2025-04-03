Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 20,514 shares.The stock last traded at $97.48 and had previously closed at $101.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
